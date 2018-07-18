Attachable Smartphone Cases Transformed Into Haute Couture at a Maison Margiela Fashion Show

A post shared by Maison Margiela (@maisonmargiela) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:46am PDT

During the Maison Margiela Autumn-Winter 2018 “Artisanal” Collection fashion show, Creative Director designer John Galliano seamlessly incorporated attachable smartphone and tablet cases into the featured items in the show. Referring to the current generation as “Neo-Digital Natives”, Galliano found a way to transform these electronic cases into haute couture by clipping onto boots, jackets and onto bags.

The Autumn-Winter 2018 ‘Artisanal’ Collection observes a parallel between the timeless spartan wanderer and the perpetually-connected follower of the technological age. Creative director

John Galliano detects and portrays a new tribe, the ‘neo-digital natives’…

