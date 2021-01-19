Fascinating Slow Motion Macro Footage of a Whirling Ultrasonic Homogenizer Used on a Variety of Items

In a swirling episode of The Slow Mo Guys (previously), host Gavin Free put a portable ultrasonic homogenizer stick, which runs at an astonishing 30,000hz, to use on variety of objects, each with a different texture and purpose. In order to capture the results in slow motion, macro footage, Free used an ultra-high speed Phantom V2511, which was able capture the images at 170,000 frames per second.

When it really comes down to it, in this video Gav is filming a vibrating stick in slow mo. However, not all sticks vibrate. Especially not as fast as this one.