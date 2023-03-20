Slow Motion Footage That Turns a Second Into an Hour

The Slow Mo Guys host Gavin Free previously shot incredibly high-speed footage at 90,000 frames per second and then played the footage back at 25 fps with relaxing results, turning one second into one hour.

The second part of this time dilating episode includes, among other things, the elongated sight of Dan Gruchy getting hit in the head with a football (soccer ball) for 30 minutes. Perhaps not as relaxing for Gruchy, but amusing nonetheless.

Dan getting hit in the head with a football for half an hour. Shot at 90,000FPS on the Phantom TMX 7510

Here’s the video showing the full 30 minutes of Gruchy getting beaned by the ball.

Here’s the first part.