An Incredibly Massive Chain Reaction Explosion Captured in 200K Frames Per Second Slow Motion

Chain Explosion Slow Motion Guys

In a volatile episode of of The Slow Mo Guys, hosts Gavin Free and Dan Gruchy set up and detonated a series of explosives around the School Of Mines in Golden, Colorado. The video culminated in an incredibly massive chain explosion, which they captured in slow motion at 200,000 frames per second.

This video contains 4 absolutely massive explosions using a variety of explosive equipment such as shock tube, det cord, shaped charges and avalanchers. It was performed safely under the supervision of explosives experts. Additionally, Dan has training as an EOD in the British Army.



