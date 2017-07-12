A Stunning Photo That Captures a Pod of Sleeping Sperm Whales as They Float in Deep Water

A post shared by Franco Banfi Photographer (@francobanfi) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:32am PST

Swiss wildlife photographer Franco Banfi has captured an absolutely stunning photo of a tired pod of sperm whales fast asleep while floating in the deep blue sea off of Dominica Island. Because of the the minimal amount of time that cachalots spend at rest, this is indeed a rather rare photo as well.

In 2008 a team of researchers suggest that, unlike other cetaceans, sperm whales (Physeter macrocephalus), Vulnerable (IUCN)appear to enter short, but periodic, bouts of sleep throughout the day — an observation that Kaplan says could hint that sperm-whales are actually “the least sleep-dependent mammals known.”

After the pod woke up, Banfi captured an equally stunning photo of the whales socializing with one another.