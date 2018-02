An exotic shorthair cat named Ganmo, who was exposing her big fluffy kitty belly while sleeping on her back, did not allow an automatic toy that was repeatedly and persistently bopping her on the head bother her or interrupt something as important as an afternoon nap.

A post shared by dgo????? (@dgo0104) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

It should be said that Ganmo did try to play with the toy, but never really bothered to engage.

A post shared by dgo????? (@dgo0104) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:38pm PST

via Viral Hog