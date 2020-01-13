Man Animates Himself and His Girlfriend into Custom Version of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ for a Romantic Proposal

Boston filmmaker Lee Loechler worked with animators Kayla Coombs and Maggie Jung to create a fully custom, alternate endings to the classic Disney animation Sleeping Beauty so that he could propose to his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Dr. Sthuthi David.

Loechler and his team of animators worked for six months to provide the interactive alternate endings to his beloved’s favorite movie (one if she said yes, one if she said no), filled the Coolidge Corner Theatre with their friends and family so that they could be present for one of the most creative and romantic proposals ever made.

It’s not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart. For the past six months, I’ve been working with an illustrator to animate my girlfriend and myself into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty. On 12/30/19 I popped the question in a theater filled with our friends and family.

Additionally, animator (and illustrator) Kayla Coombs is raising money to help the firefighters of the Australian bushfire through each sale of her book “What Can We Be?”.