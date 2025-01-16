World Champion Skateboarder Reaches 100 Kilometers Per Hour Down a Steep Winding Mountain Road

World Champion downhill skater Diego Pocelet shared his terrifying, yet mesmerizing ride down a long, steep winding mountain road in the Swiss Alps. The ride lasted 11 minutes and reached up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). Photographer Max Heaton, who shot this incredible video, was right there with him. Poncelet said that he was inspired by those who came before him.

I guess this is a tribute to those old videos that made me fall in love with downhill skateboarding in the first place.

via b3ta