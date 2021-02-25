A Gnarly Skateboard Shaped Cardboard Cat Scratcher

Suck UK (previously) has created a truly gnarly cardboard cat scratcher that looks just like a real skateboard. Just like their previously novelty cat products, the Cat Scratch Laptop and the Cat Scratch Turntable, this clever feline accoutrement allows your cat to participate in human activities without ruining the furniture.

Make your the coolest cat in town with the Suck UK Cat Cardboard Scratcher Skateboard. With pretend wheels and colourful detailing, you can sit back and giggle in a ‘look, the cat is doing human things’ way, rather than watch in horror as they shred the arm of your new sofa.