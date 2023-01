A Size Comparison of Objects in Our Universe

Global Data created a celestial 3D animation comparing the scale size of astronomical objects in our known universe, beginning with the relatively minuscule Dwarf Planets and concluding with the Supercluster Laniakea which is more than 500 million light years wide.

In this video we made 3d Comparison of Universe and this is real scale comparison and this is 3d animated comparison video.

Here’s more information about Laniakea.