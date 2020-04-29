Comparing Size and Scale of Fictional Land Vehicles

3D animator Alvaro Gracia Montoya of MetaBallStudios (previously) created an animated visualization that shows the estimated size and scale of fictional land vehicles from film, television, and video games. Montoya also compares the larger sized vehicles to such landmark locations as the Eiffel Tower and New York City.

This video shows some of the real scale fictional land vehicles. Some don’t have official measurements, so they are measured by myself, as best as possible (adding a margin of error ±)

The animation begins with the minuscule van Luis used in the 2015 film Ant-Man and ends with the mammoth London from the 2018 film Mortal Engines.