A Frightening Six-Legged Scorpion Robot That Can ‘Stab’ Victims With Its Tail

Strictly using digital production techniques (3D printing, laser cutting and thermoforming on CNC – milled molds), a modular and reproducible, scorpion-based hexapod robot was created. Problems such as gravitational separation and high energy consumption of the motors were solved by the use of elastics, based on the principle of antagonistic muscles. The tail actuation and main robot structure were strongly based on nature’s solutions as well. ( read more )

