A Frightening Six-Legged Scorpion Robot That Can ‘Stab’ Victims With Its Tail

Engineer students Stephan Flamand, Robbe Terryn, and Pieterjan Deconinck from Ghent University created a frightening six-legged scorpion robot for the Industrial Design Center‘s tech exhibit that is capable of stabbing victims with its tail. The 3D printed scorpion responds to interactions, moves in all directions, and leaves a harmless mark when it goes in for an attack.
Strictly using digital production techniques (3D printing, laser cutting and thermoforming on CNC – milled molds), a modular and reproducible, scorpion-based hexapod robot was created. Problems such as gravitational separation and high energy consumption of the motors were solved by the use of elastics, based on the principle of antagonistic muscles. The tail actuation and main robot structure were strongly based on nature’s solutions as well. (read more)
photos by Stephan Flamand
via The Awesomer