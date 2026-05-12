Some of the Strangest Facts About the Human Body

Everything Explainer shared some of the strangest facts about the human body. This includes the strength of stomach acid, the length of our DNA, the miles and miles of veins coursing throughout our systems, why the human eye needs to blink so much, why humans are the only animals to cry, and how the amount of iron in our blood can equal that of a nail.

Did you know that you are literally glowing right now? Or that your stomach acid is strong enough to dissolve steel? Your body is a high-speed biological machine, and most of the time, you have no idea what’s happening inside.