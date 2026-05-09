Ukrainian Dancer Performs Highly Acrobatic Version of the ‘Kazotsky Kick’ for 39 Seconds

Dancer Maksym Mytynskyi of the Pavlo Virsky National Ensemble performed a highly acrobatic version of the “Hopak” (“The Kazotsky Kick”), a traditional Ukrainian dance that required him to squat, kick, and turn, all seemingly at once and without stopping. This performance, which lasted 39 seconds, was incredibly impressive for its grace and athleticism.

Techniques from Ukrainian dance performed by a talented artist of the Pavlo Virsky National Ensemble.

via Miss Cellania