The 15 Deadliest Animals on Earth

Everything Explainer used clever animation to share a chilling list of the 15 deadliest animals on Earth. While this list has some rather obvious examples, several, particularly those of the fuzzy variety, are a bit surprising.

Some of these might surprise you—like the freshwater snail that causes hundreds of thousands of fatalities a year, or the tiny jellyfish that can induce a fatal cardiac event.

The cute, but unsuspected animals include the slow loris, the platypus, and the polar bear. Other venomous varmints include the geographic cone snail, blue-ringed octopus, the hippopotamus, and the saltwater crocodile.

From the cute but venomous Slow Loris to the crushing power of the Saltwater Crocodile, our planet is filled with creatures that pack a deadly punch!

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