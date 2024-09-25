Why Venomous Animals Don’t Accidentally Poison Themselves

Cameron Duke of MinuteEarth explains the natural safety mechanisms that exist in venomous and toxic animals so that they don’t accidentally poison themselves. This includes internally evolved receptors (poison dart frogs), hard to reach poison locations (Asian giant hornets, black widow spiders), and inactive (slow loris).

The first, and probably most obvious, way to avoid kicking your own bucket is to make sure your poison doesn’t work on you…The next strategy is even simpler: simply store your toxins in a place where they can’t hurt you…And finally, you could store your toxins in an inactive form.