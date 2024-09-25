Why Venomous Animals Don’t Accidentally Poison Themselves

Cameron Duke of MinuteEarth explains the natural safety mechanisms that exist in venomous and toxic animals so that they don’t accidentally poison themselves. This includes internally evolved receptors (poison dart frogs), hard to reach poison locations (Asian giant hornets, black widow spiders), and inactive (slow loris).

The first, and probably most obvious, way to avoid kicking your own bucket is to make sure your poison doesn’t work on you…The next strategy is even simpler: simply store  your toxins in a place where they can’t hurt you…And finally, you could store your toxins  in an inactive form.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

