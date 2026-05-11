A Badass Bass Cover of Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight Sonata’

Talented musician Charles Berthoud donned a wig to perform a truly badass lightning-fast cover of Beethoven‘s famous “Moonlight Sonata” (Piano Sonata No. 14) on bass. This performance came after Ludwig’s “friends” staged an intervention about his use of electric instruments.

Ludvig, I’ve gathered some of your closest friends here today because, quite frankly, we’re worried about you. You won’t stop playing that ghastly electric guitar, and it’s really getting quite embarrassing.