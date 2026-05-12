Adorable Little Goldfish Dumplings

photo via Candid-Acadia-2301

Redditor Candid-Acadia-2301 shared photos of adorable dumplings that look just like little, squared-off goldfish. The cook shared that the shapes were created free-style without using any molds, but they did add a splash of orange food color to match the fish’s correct shade.

I used food colour, so divided a small portion of dough, added colour and then spread the orange part like polka dots on the white dough, rolled them all and divided to make each portion. The filling is made of minced chicken! I had so much fun making it!

Another Version of Goldfish Dumplings

via Neaotrama