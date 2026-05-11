A Heartfelt BBC Tribute Honoring Sir David Attenborough on His 100th Birthday

The BBC created a heartfelt compilation in tribute to Sir David Attenborough, honoring the great filmmaker on his 100th birthday. This lovely compilation spanned decades of Attenborough’s natural history documentaries, programs, and broadcasts from around the world, as well as his hope for a better future for all humanity.

100 years of Sir David Attenborough “I’ve been lucky enough to live through the golden age of natural history filmmaking. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.” Happy birthday, Sir David – you are one of a kind.

Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday was celebrated on May 8, 2026, at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Held on his birthday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the event will take audiences on a journey through a century of exploration and discovery in the natural world, seen through the prism of David’s extraordinary life.

King Charles III’s Message to Sir David Attenborough

Prince William’s Message for Sir David Attenborough

Sir David’s 90th Birthday Tribute