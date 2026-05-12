Musician Breaks Down the Many Ingenious Tracks Behind Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Musician David Hartley expertly broke down the many components that went into recording the Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the musical genius behind every track. Hartley also specifically noted how this iconic song was created by only four musicians deeply dedicated to their craft.

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen is one of the most popular songs of all time, but the way it was created is just as incredible as the song itself.

via Miss Cellania