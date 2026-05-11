Devoted Dog Walker Converts an Old School Bus Into the Perfect Vehicle to Ferry Canine Clients to the Park

Devoted dog walker Hope Mehlberg of K9 Konvoy bought an old bus and converted it into the perfect paw-printed vehicle to ferry her more than 20 rolling doggie day care clients to a private dog park in Oconto, Wisconsin. Mehlberg said that some of her dogs didn’t do well in traditional daycare but are excelling under her care.

K9 Conboy is kind of like a doggy daycare on wheels. I have a lot of doggy daycare rejects. They all have families and parents. My life involves dogs. No matter what I’m doing. …I could have anywhere from 22 to 28 dogs a day

Mehlberg picks up each dog at home and takes them to the park, where they play for two hours. When the dogs begin to tire, she gathers them up and gives them treats before bringing them home, all tuckered out from their exciting day.

Picking them up every morning is my favorite part of every day. …I created our own private dog park. They’re 2 hours. They can dig. They can run. They can literally do whatever they want. I let dogs be dogs. Then they all go back home for the day.

Doggie Schoolbus in Calgary, Canada