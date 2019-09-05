Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant Perform Unique Cover of ‘Rapper’s Delight’ to Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary

In honor of the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1979 hip hop track “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugar Hill Gang, television video editor Steven Rosenthal mixed together the voices of Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant to perform a really unique version of the groundbreaking song.

Just in time for the song’s 40th anniversary on September 16th comes this cover of Rapper’s Delight with vocals performed by the virtual assistants, Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

For their first ever musical collaboration, I edited the voices of Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant to spit the verses for a cover of Rapper’s Delight. Click here to listen on Spotify!https://t.co/CfkwofWalp — Steven Rosenthal (@Rosenthaltweets) August 22, 2019

Here’s the original version of the song.

