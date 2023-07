Sinead O’Connor Performing ‘Mandinka’ on Letterman

On September 7, 1988 Sinead O’Connor made her US network television debut on Late Night With David Letterman performing “Mandinka”, from her first album The Lion and the Cobra.

Sadly Sinead O’Connor passed away on July 26, 2023 at the age of 56.

Here’s the music video for “Mandinka”, directed by John Maybury.