Simon’s Cat Continues His Lovely Animated Guide to the Type of Boxes That Appeal to Felines

In the second part his lovely animated guide, a helpful Simon’s Cat continued his demonstration of the different boxes that he and Simon’s Kitten like to play in, although not always at the same time.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Lori Dorn at on
In the second part his lovely animated guide, a helpful Simon’s Cat continued his demonstration of the different boxes that he and Simon’s Kitten like to play in, although not always at the same time.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.