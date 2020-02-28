‘Tales From the Loop’, A Wondrous Amazon Prime Series Based Upon the Artwork of Simon Stålenhag

Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag (previously), who creates breathtaking art that combines nostalgic imagery from the artist’s childhood in 1980s Sweden with hovercraft, dinosaurs, robots, and other sci-fi elements, has inspired a new Amazon Prime series Tales From the Loop. The series takes its title from a pair of books written by Stålenhag about “paintings from a childhood that never was and a future that could have been.” The series focuses on a machine that unlocks such a future for those who enter.
Inspired by the wondrous paintings of Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the mind-bending adventures of the people who live above the Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things previously relegated to science fiction, possible.
This music for the soundtrack was written by Philip Glass and Paul Leonard-Morgan.
Here’s a sample of Stålenhag’s work.