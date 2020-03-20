Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Revive Their ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Characters With a ‘Plan’ to Address Coronavirus

Actors Simon Pegg (previously) and Nick Frost of the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (previously), hilariously revived their Shaun of the Dead characters to in an update to “The Plan” scene from the 2004 film in order to deal with the spread of Coronavirus. Rather than discussing how to deal with zombies, this time around, the two were discussing the pandemic, the NIH guidelines and toilet paper.

Do not go to the Winchester the pub, even if it’s shut. Especially if it’s closed. Remember the last time? If you can stay at home have a cup of tea and wait for all this to blow over above all. Don’t be a twat about things. We’re all in this together. Don’t be selfish. Look after each other. Give someone a call if you think they might be lonely.

Here’s “The Plan” scene from Shaun of the Dead.