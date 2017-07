Matus Labs has cut together a creepy montage that features the rather dark personality traits and odd behavior that Jared (Zach Woods) often displays in the HBO show Silicon Valley. To drive the point home, the montage is hilariously presented it as if it were a trailer for a horror film.

You might know him as the Head of Business Development at Pied Piper, but do we really know Jared’s darker side? This guy…KILLS. Coming to theaters this Octcember.