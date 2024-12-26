Couple Builds a Backyard Igloo for Their Beloved Siberian Husky With a Bad Back

The humans belonging to a beautiful Siberian husky named Wiley built an igloo on the back deck so that he could enjoy being outdoors without further injuring his bad back. According to his human Sally, Wiley was thrilled about the new house that Sally’s boyfriend Dusty was building for him.

I started hearing these like big banging sounds outside on the back deck. Dusty was creating ice blocks to make an igloo. Wylie was just so excited to check it out. He literally just looks so at peace and just like smelling the air and just looks like so happy to be in his little Igloo. Small little moments like building an igloo or playing outside in the snow, like they make such a huge difference.

Replying to @edgarrodriguez maybe I need to get him one of those plastic igloos or a snow machine #siberianhusky #huskylife #bendoregon #igloo

They had found out that Wiley has lupus. While there is no cure, there are treatments to help Wiley grow stronger every day.

Very thankful for prednisone even if the side effects were awful #siberianhusky #huskylife #dogsoftiktok #huskyproblems

Every husky deserves their own igloo. #siberianhusky #huskylife #bendoregon #igloo

Wiley’s ready for winter ????? (although we’ll take it pretty easy) #siberianhusky #huskylove #bendoregon #huskylife

I thought he would never be able to go on long hikes again, let alone backpacking 14 miles.. I still don’t know what caused his pain episodes but am happy that we are on the other side. I hope it stays that way. ????#siberianhusky #huskylife #huskylove #backpacking #oregon

