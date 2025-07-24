A Siamese Cat Named ‘Leonardo da Pinchy’ Steals Expensive Laundry From His Auckland Neighbors

A gorgeous Siamese cat named Leonardo Da Pinchy has been wreaking havoc around his Auckland, New Zealand community by stealing expensive laundry from his neighbors. While appearing on “The F#$%king News”, Leo’s human, Helen North, told host Paddy Gower that this cat burglar behavior started with her husband’s socks and just grew from there.

He’s only 14 months old, so we haven’t had him long. And he’s been stealing for about 9 months. We let him out and he started stealing. Well, he was stealing at home, but only my husband’s socks. He’s probably stole about 150 things, we think. 150 things in that short amount of time.

North also talked about the type of items that Leo would bring home and how the items were returned to their rightful owners.

Really expensive jersey with the tags on, stuffed toys, lots and lots of underwear, heaps of underpants and heaps of socks., gardening gloves, active wear, hats, sports bras, shorts, … We’ve got about 60 things at home in a big basket. …And we’ve got a WhatsApp group for all of our immediate neighbors. And every time he brings something in, I just post a picture and say, “Hey, this has arrived”.

When given a chance to “steal” some clothing, Leo balked and jumped off the desk.