Shoe-Shi, Popular Sneakers Brilliantly Recreated With Edible Sushi Roll Ingredients

Sushi Chef and food artist Yujia Hu of SakanaSushi in Milan, Italy has created Shoe-Shi, a brilliant series of popular sneakers in miniature made with sticky rice, sushi nori and other typical ingredients of sushi and sushi rolls. Among the various brands he’s recreated are original Adidas, Air Jordan by Nike , ZO2 by IKEA and old school Vans, just to name a few. And the best thing about them is that they are good enough to eat.

via deMilked, Colossal

