Shiba Inu Adorably Sleeps in a Bag of Potato Chips Bed

An adorably curious Shiba Inu named Yuki thoroughly investigated a new bed that her humans placed upon the floor for her. The cover of the bed was colorfully decorated like a bag of chips. It didn’t take long for Yuki to deem the bed acceptable. Being that she was tired, Yuki wasted no time climbing on top and taking a nap. Later that evening, Yuki allowed her human to tuck her all the way in.

Tucking in Shiba Inu Into Potato Chip Bed

Like fellow Shiba Inu Charmy, Yuki is often offered a variety of food-themed beds at different times.

