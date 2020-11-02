Shiba Inu Adorably Sleeps in a Bag of Potato Chips Bed

An adorably curious Shiba Inu named Yuki thoroughly investigated a new bed that her humans placed upon the floor for her. The cover of the bed was colorfully decorated like a bag of chips. It didn’t take long for Yuki to deem the bed acceptable. Being that she was tired, Yuki wasted no time climbing on top and taking a nap. Later that evening, Yuki allowed her human to tuck her all the way in.

Like fellow Shiba Inu Charmy, Yuki is often offered a variety of food-themed beds at different times.

via Grape Japan