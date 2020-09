An adorably beloved Shiba Inu dog named Charmy enjoys a wonderful life where she gets to relax in a wide variety of beds, each with a different theme that blends very well with cute and very related costumes that she wears. For example, Charmy dresses as a fried egg and curls herself up onto a hamburger bed or eases herself between sliced bread beds. She also sits inside a ramen bowl while dressed as a chicken. Food never looked so cute.

via Grape Japan