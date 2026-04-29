A Trio of Adorable New York City Cats Travel the World in Their Finest Attire

A trio of adorable Scottish Fold cats from New York City, named Spongecake, Buttercream, and Donut, travel around the world in their finest attire, accompanied by their beloved humans. Their international travel has included Paris, London, Amsterdam, Venice, Milan, and Rome, while their domestic travel has included trips to Los Angeles and Florida.

The dessert family traveling the world

They are also very happy to make themselves known in their hometown of New York City.