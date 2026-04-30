An Innovative Coinbase Ad That Looks Like a Video Game, Featuring Real Actors and Pixelated Sets

Filmmaker Oscar Hudson of Isle of Any created “Your Way Out”, an incredibly innovative ad for Coinbase that looks like a video game but features real actors, shot in-camera.

Real performers. Real sets. Real unreal.

The ad was filmed on handmade, pixelated sets under specialized lighting, with actors in custom costumes, wearing low-polygon masks of their own faces, performing incredible NPC choreography.

Deliberately pixelated sets, actors choreographed to move like NPC’s, masks with their own faces printed back onto them, painted costume and lighting that cast no shadows. All to make the world we live in, look like a game.

‘Your Way Out’ Behind the Scenes

‘Your Way Out’ Extended Cut



Arthur Chruszcz, The Primary Performer of the Ad

via The Awesomer