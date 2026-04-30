Man Recreates His Guinness World Record for the Fastest Sandwich Made With Feet

Rob Williams recreated the Guinness World Record that he set in 2000 for the fastest sandwich made with feet, demonstrating how he could do so in a clean, sanitary manner.

The Guinness World Record that Rob actually holds is the fastest sandwich made with feet. You heard correctly. His record stands at 1 minute 57 seconds. And though he’s not going for a record today, he’s here to show Al his sockless sandwich-making skill.

Williams then prepared a bologna sandwich with cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, mustard, mayonnaise, and sliced pickles. This was the same sandwich as his record

Using just his feet, Rob Williams of Austin, Texas, USA, made a Bologna, cheese and lettuce sandwich, complete with olives on cocktail sticks, in 1 min 57 sec at the set of Guinness World Records: Primetime on 10 November 2000.

The Original 2000 Record