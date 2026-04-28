Shy Chihuahua Learns to Howl In Order to Become Friends With His Husky Brother

A shy chihuahua named Bluey learned how to howl just like his older half-husky brother, so that they could become friends.

Bluey actually started howling because he loves to copy his older brother. …So the older brother, when ever he howls, Bluey started howling, and that’s when it started.

Bluey’s efforts towards friendship have had only a slight effect on his brother, but Bluey still loves to howl with him regardless.

Bluey is the sweetest dog I’ve ever seen, like the sweetest animal ever. I don’t think he barks on his own. Whenever the older brother barks, he just joins in. My big dog doesn’t like cuddling, so he kind of pushes Bluey away, but Bluey always tries to kind of cuddle in my big dog’s fur.

While Bluey and his brother like howling together, their feline sibling appeared less than pleased.