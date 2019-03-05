Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Adorably Squishy Smiling Shiba Inu Marshmallows

by at on

Shiba Inu Marshmallows Plate

Japanese online novelty gift retailer Felissimo (previously) is featuring an adorable set of squishy, chocolate-filled marshmallows that are shaped and decorated with a Shiba Inu’s smiling face. The set comes as nine to a box and each marshmallow is individually wrapped for easy sharing.

(translated)Shiba Inu with a full smile appeared on popular Japanese style marshmallows! Because it is handmade one by one, it looks like some warmth. There is chocolate bean paste in it, and the taste is perfect! Float them in cocoa, put them on a cake – arranging is also fun

Shiba Inu Marshmallow

Shiba Inu Marshmallow Squeeze

Shiba Inu Marshmallow Individually Wrapped

Shiba Inu Marshmallow Set

Shiba Inu Marshmallow Side View

Shiba Inu Marshmallow Interior

via Grapee, Design You Trust





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved