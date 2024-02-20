Stunning Drone Dive Around China’s Tallest Skyscrapers

World traveler Josh Turner captured stunning yet terrifyingly acrophobic footage of his drone diving in and around Shanghai Tower, the tallest skyscraper in China and the world’s third-tallest building.

His drone also captured the distinctive “bottle opener” at the top of the Shanghai World Financial Center, the pointed top of the Jin Mao Tower, and several very daring window washers at the Oriental Pearl Radio and TV Tower.

I had the opportunity to visit Shanghai this past January (2024) and couldn’t miss the chance to fly FPV around the 3 tallest towers in the city. …Shanghai Tower with the Shanghai World Financial Center (492m), and Jin Mao Tower (421m) dominate the city skyline. I also flew around the Oriental Pearl Tower and was able to catch the window washers who dangle by ropes every morning cleaning the glass.

