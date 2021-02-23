Laughing Squid

Editor Searches for the Source Photos of Everyone on the Cover of ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’

Sgt Pepppers Lonely Hearts Club Band Source

Since 2017, editor Chris Shaw has embarked on the very noble, if not thankless task of tracking down and identifying the source photos of every person who appeared on the cover of The Beatles‘ iconic album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. So far, he seems to have made a great deal of progress, which can be documented on his blog or through his Twitter account.

Sgt Pepppers Lonely Hearts Club Band Source Bob Dylan

Sgt Pepppers Lonely Hearts Club Band Source Lenny Bruce

Sgt Pepppers Lonely Hearts Club Band Source Mae West

Sgt Pepppers Lonely Hearts Club Band Source Sir Robert Peel

