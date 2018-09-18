1977 Footage of the Sex Pistols Performing on the ‘Queen Elizabeth’ Riverboat During Her Silver Jubilee

In 1977 The Sex Pistols boarded the Queen Elizabeth Riverboat on the River Thames and performed the songs “Pretty Vacant”, “Anarchy In The UK” and “Problems” as well as “God Save the Queen” as they went down the river. This concert took place during and in sight of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebration. Needless to say, this highly sardonic idea came from the brain of Malcolm McLaren. Unfortunately, the riverboat docked, the police were called. They quickly surrounded the boat arrested the band and all members of the entourage as they were unloading their equipment. History in the making.
via Open Culture