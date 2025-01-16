The ‘Severance’ Actors Go To Work at a Pop-Up Glass Office in Grand Central Terminal During Rush Hour

The cast of Severance went to work in a glass office in the middle of Grand Central Terminal in New York City during rush hour in a pop-up event for the second season of the series, which premieres January 17, 2025 on Apple TV+. Hundreds of commuters were both thrilled and surprised.

Think inside the box. The severed floor came to Grand Central Terminal yesterday, surprising New Yorkers with a surreal office pop-up during rush hour.

More Video and Photos From the Pop-Up Event

wow, amazing severance pop up at Grand Central — Parker Ortolani (@parkerortolani.com) 2025-01-14T18:40:14.645Z

The Trailer for the Second Season of ‘Severance’

Adam Scott Talks to Stephen Colbert About the Live Event