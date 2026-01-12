Animal Rescuer Saves Stranded Possum From the Median of NYC’s Cross Island Parkway

While driving on a rainy December day, humane “cat trapper” John DeBacker saw that a tiny possum was trapped alone on the median of the Cross Island Parkway in New York City, so he stopped his van to help. DeBacker gently approached expertly used a towel to pick up the possum and take the terrified animal back to safety.

Terrified and alone in the middle of the Cross Island Parkway during a rainy afternoon, this possum is safe.

Another Angle of the Rescue

DeBacker followed up a few days after, noting how well the possum was doing.

The possum Here she is now after a few days of critical care with an experienced rehabber. She’s finally eating, and lookin’ good!