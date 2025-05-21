A Hypnotic Banjo Cover of the Classic Pink Floyd Song ‘Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun’

The talented trio Foggy Mountain Spaceship played a beautifully hypnotic cover of the classic Pink Floyd psychedelic rock song “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun” on three distinctive types of banjos: a traditional 5-string electric banjo, their new BS-1 BanjoSynth instrument, and a banjo played like a drum.

Chris Elliott – 5-String Electric Banjo and Vocals

Chris Sheldon – Banjotron Acoustikit 2000™

Kyle Ussery – BS-1 BanjoSynth

The group enjoys playing the song, particularly when they’re doing a live show.

The Spaceship has been in the mood for vintage psychedelia lately. So here’s our take on the 1968 Pink Floyd song, “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun”, written by Roger Waters. The trancey nature of the tune is so fun to play, and gives us a great platform to stretch out on during live performances.

