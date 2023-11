Pianist Plays the ‘Sesame Street’ Theme at Incrementally Increasing Jazz Levels

The very talented Walking Bass Piano Man performed a jazzy piano cover of the iconic theme from Sesame Street, incrementally increasing the jazz factor by seven additional levels.

This is a piano arrangement of “Sesame Street Theme Song” with gradually increasing jazz elements. There are 8 levels of arrangement in all. Which level do you like best?

He also gave this treatment to such classical pieces as Beethoven‘s Für Elise and Bach‘s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring”.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk