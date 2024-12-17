Generous Woman Adopts Overlooked Senior Cat Who Had Lived in a Hoarder’s Rabbit Cage for 12 Years

Julie Nashawaty of South End Pet Sitting in Boston, Massachusetts, shared the wonderful story of Luna, a beautiful and loving Maine Coon who spent 12 years in a rabbit cage in a cat hoarder’s house and a few additional years at the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Nashawaty had previously adopted Ollie, Luna’s littermate from the Animal Rescue League and when she went donate some cat-related stuff, she found found out that Luna was being overlooked for adoption due to age and health, she decided on-the-spot to give her the loving home she needed.

She was the very last girl there and they said that most people just passed right over her because she had some bathroom issues and because she was senior. And also because of her past, no one was really willing to take a chance on her. I absolutely needed to be the one that took a chance on her.

It didn’t take long for Luna to feel at home. In fact, she reconnected with Ollie almost immediately and was incredibly affectionate with her new family.

I brought her home and she just instantly was rolling on her back showing me her tummy starting to play and I was like what kind of cat are you? Who are you? This is incredible and then by later on that night she was trying to play with her brother. She was completely wide open to being a part of this family.

Sadly, Luna’s age has caught up with her. She is now showing signs of dementia, forgetting where she is and when she’s eaten.

18’s old and she’s actually doing very well for the most part except for a few small issues. Her first issue is dementia. When we find her staring at walls or when she’s asking for food when she just ate and then she already forgot that she ate when she’s crying in the middle of the night um non-stop I mean that’s hard she also entered stage 2 kidney disease in August

Despite these issues, Nashawaty says that she appreciates every day she has with Luna and her brother.

I know that their lives are shorter but I only adopt senior cats. What I’ve done with her and her brother every day since I’ve had them is tell them that they’re the most important people on the planet I will never have any regrets when these babies pass, and and they’re going to. I mean that’s the inevitable truth of it, but I’ll never have any regrets.

@julienashawaty Hearing your cat scream is the most heartbreaking noise in the world. When Luna started screaming like this we went to the vet to rule everything medical out and they said she’s healthy (minus stage two kidney disease), but this is what senior cat dementia looks like. She will get lost in our small apartment. She will yell. A LOT. Her memory isnt all there anymore, though we swear she knows exactly what time it is all day long. Give your senior cats extra comfort, extra love, extra patience for those 6am cat screaming sessions, and remember that one day youd give anything to hear these screams again. This is the sad side of growing older your babies.. but how lucky am I to be the one to hug her and always make sure she knows I’d climb to the moon to make her feel okay. ????? #cat #cats #seniorcatsoftiktok #dementia #catlover ? It Will Be Okay – Peanuds