A Clever Shot-for-Shot Remake of the ‘Succession’ Opening Credits Using Scenes From ‘Seinfeld’

Producer Eames Kolar remixed scenes from Seinfeld to create a clever shot-for-shot remake of the opening credits for the HBO series Succession. Like the original, this mashup conveys a cringy sense of early home movies where everyone looks uncomfortable.

A shot for shot remake of the Succession opening credits using clips from Seinfeld.

Here are the opening credits from Succession,

via Digg