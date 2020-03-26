A Hilarious 80 Minute Lost Reel of ‘Seinfeld’ Bloopers

While shopping at a flea market in 2019, educator Jon Lott purchased a “homemade” DVD that he came across. When he watched it, he found that it contained an incredible treasure of lost bloopers from the long-running sitcom Seinfeld that didn’t make it onto any official blooper reels. The footage is raw but hilarious. The reel runs for 80 wonderful minutes that fully encompass some funny moments from a show about nothing.

I found this DVD of Seinfeld bloopers at a flea market. It had a clearly homemade DVD cover, and an unmarked DVD inside. The video quality is pretty lousy, but most of these bloopers didn’t make into the official Seinfeld DVD blooper reels.

via Boing Boing