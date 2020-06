US Air Force Airmen Sonny Doby built a wonderfully comfortable secret hideout lounge for his two dogs under the stairs of his Charleston, South Carolina home. The project didn’t take long to build and pups Maverick and Olly were very pleased.

He said the project took about a week to complete but it was all worth it when he saw how happy three-year-old Maverick and nine-month-old Olly were.