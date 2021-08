Danish filmmaker Casper Rolsted captured the exquisite beauty of Denmark throughout the year in a series of four short timelapse films. Each film is dedicated to a specific season and notes the changing landscape and the activities associated with the time of year.

Every season has its own beauty. This is the forth shortfilms that will showcase the seasons of Denmark. The focus in these films will be on the landscapes – primerely the changing nature.

via Vimeo Staff Picks