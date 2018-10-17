A Concerned Grey Seal Double Checks a Diver’s Face Mask to Make Sure It’s Securely Fastened

British doctor and experienced diver Ben Burville, who has gotten very friendly with a colony of affectionate grey seals, sat very still while a concerned pinniped carefully inspected his face mask for any flaws. Burville, who has been doing this for a long time, loves the attention but warns against getting close to these animals without proper training.

This video shows a grey seal (Halichoerus grypus) playing with Ben Burville @Sealdiver off the Northumberland coast, UK. Watching the playful behaviour of seals it is easy to liken them to “underwater dogs” however, it must be kept in mind that these are wild seals, not pets and quite far removed from dogs. …They are more related to bears than dogs.

via Storyful