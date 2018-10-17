Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Concerned Grey Seal Double Checks a Diver’s Face Mask to Make Sure It’s Securely Fastened

by at on

Seal Checks Mask

British doctor and experienced diver Ben Burville, who has gotten very friendly with a colony of affectionate grey seals, sat very still while a concerned pinniped carefully inspected his face mask for any flaws. Burville, who has been doing this for a long time, loves the attention but warns against getting close to these animals without proper training.

This video shows a grey seal (Halichoerus grypus) playing with Ben Burville @Sealdiver off the Northumberland coast, UK. Watching the playful behaviour of seals it is easy to liken them to “underwater dogs” however, it must be kept in mind that these are wild seals, not pets and quite far removed from dogs. …They are more related to bears than dogs.

via Storyful



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP